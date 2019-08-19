Several juveniles charged in connection to Lee County school shooting threats

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 12-year-old will be processed through youth court after deputies allege the juvenile threatened to shoot up Nettleton School.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the department got a tip about the threat Sunday.

Investigators said several other juveniles were also involved. As a precaution, there was extra police at the school on Monday.

This threat comes after the sheriff’s department also investigated social media threats on August 16 at Okolona and Shannon schools. Those campuses were put on a partial lockdown last week.

Three juveniles connected to that threat will appear in youth court at a later date. Their ages range from 14-15 years old. The sheriff’s department said the student who made the threat does not go to Shannon High School.

Sheriff Johnson said the department will continue to monitor the situation and will take steps necessary to keep school campuses safe.