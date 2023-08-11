Several people gain American citizenship during ceremony in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI/WJTV) – 15 people can now call themselves Americans after they were sworn in during a naturalization ceremony at the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse.

This is video shot by our Jackson CBS affiliate WJTV.

The individuals came from 10 different countries.

Emotion filled the auditorium as friends and family members saw their loved ones being presented with certificates of citizenship.

“I am pleased to inform the Court that each applicant appearing today has been examined under oath by an officer of the Citizenship and Immigration Services of the US Department of Homeland Security,” said Courtroom Deputy Jackie Jones.

“I did the citizenship in New Orleans then I had a name change. So I had to come here and then me driving by myself all the way from Biloxi, Mississippi, to this place. It was a nervous wreck, but I got here safely,” said New Citizen Claudene Logan.

All 15 candidates now have new names as they begin their journey as American citizens.

