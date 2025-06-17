Several rounds of storms today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)– Another wet day is in store for today with both a morning and afternoon round of storms, but we do get a little relief from widespread storm action on Wednesday.

TODAY: As of 4:06 this morning, a line of storms is progressing east to our viewing area so you may wake up to a rumble of thunder and rain to start your day. After this line moves through, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms once again this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will keep our high temperatures near 85.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers early will give way to dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to around 72.

TOMORROW: We do have another chance for storms on Wednesday afternoon, but the good news is that storms will be much more isolated compared to what we experienced on Monday and expect today. Look for partly cloudy skies and a warm up as temperatures approach 90s.

-Michael Sokell