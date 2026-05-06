Several schools call for early dismissal in preparation for severe weather

WCBI – Several schools in our area are calling for an early dismissal today due to inclement weather.

According to a Facebook post, the Lamar County School District in Alabama will close at noon today ahead of the incoming weather.

Vernon Elementary School dismissed at 11:45 am.

Fayette County Schools will also close at noon today.

Victory Christian School – Lowndes County – Will dismiss at 2:30 PM

To add your school to the list, call or email US at news at wcbi.com.

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