Severe storm threat over, nice weather returns

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The risk of severe storms should end by 1 or 2 a.m. Look for gradual clearing from W to E with lows in the low to mid 50s by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Much cooler. Highs in the 60s. Overnight lows in the 40s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Pretty quiet and mostly sunny once again with high pressure moving back into the region. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

