Severe storms possible Wednesday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and breezy weather will lead to increasing storm potential Wednesday night.

WEDNESDAY: A good portion of the day should remain dry save for spotty/occasional showers. Expect an overcast day with some cloud breaks in the afternoon, helping temperatures reach the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will become more widespread after sunset, especially closer to midnight. Embedded severe storms with damaging wind and a tornado risk are possible. The main time frame for any potential severe weather is roughly 9p-3a, though a rogue stronger storm or two is possible between 6-9p. Have multiple ways to receive watch or warning information!

END OF WEEK: Gradual clearing is on tap for Thursday with highs staying in the 60s. Clouds could increase again Friday, but the day still looks relatively pleasant with highs in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: A new wild card has entered the forecast, and that is a stronger upper-level low moving directly overhead. The forecast now calls for at least a chance for showers and a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with highs staying in the upper 40s. Regardless of the extent the upper low affects Saturday’s weather, Sunday still looks nice & sunny!

NEXT WEEK: Monday starts the week dry, but yet another strong system is set to bring more rain and potential storms to the region Tuesday.