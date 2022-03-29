Severe storms with damaging wind gusts likely tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was another beautiful day with afternoon highs in the low-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-60s. South wind 10-15 mph with gusts over 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 12pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts over 70 mph. Afternoon high temperatures in the low-80s. Chance of rain: 70%. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 40 mph are likely during the morning and early afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorms likely before 9pm, then decreasing clouds and windy overnight. Some storms may be severe early. Chance of rain: 60%. Overnight lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Variable winds 10-20 mph with gusts over 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the week will bring a much calmer weather pattern with moderating temperatures through the weekend. Afternoon highs on Thursday will remain in the 60s, then we will return to the 70s this weekend.