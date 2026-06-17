Severe Weather Potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With Potential Tropical Cyclone One bringing impacts Thursday, some storms have the potential to be severe.

TODAY – No severe weather is expected for today. This Wednesday is actually a pretty normal summer day. Temps will reach the upper 80’s, 90 in some areas, as well as a heat index up to 100. Typical afternoon isolated showers are expected.

TOMORROW – The severe weather begins Thursday as remnants of Potential Tropical Cyclone One make its way through NE Mississippi and West Alabama. A lot of heavy rainfall is forecasted, but some storms can produce damaging wind gusts and even a small chance for a weak tornado. On top of severe weather, flash flooding poses a risk too.

FRIDAY – While most of the tropical weather will be out by Friday, a cold front will bring even more rain. A 1/5 marginal risk has been highlighted for the southern half of our viewing area. The biggest threats in these storms will be damaging winds and hail. Additionally, another flash flood threat is possible.