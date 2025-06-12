Severe weather pushes cotton production back in Mississippi

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Weather always plays a big role in agriculture.

It can make or break a year.

So far, it’s looking like cotton farmers are seeing their profits float away.

Severe weather doesn’t just damage homes.

It also damages fields. Heavy rainfall has pushed production back for cotton farmers this year.

“Last week, just before the big rain, we had three days, usually like to get a week spell long of dry ground, but we didn’t get that, we just had to push and do what we could with the time that we had,” said Jack Huerkamp, a cotton farmer.

Jack Huerkamp is a cotton farmer in Noxubee County.

With the recent frequent rainfall, he has doubts about this year’s crop.

“Cotton is a long season crop, and that’s why it’s only a southern crop and not a northern crop. It’s got to have more days, more months to mature and we’re kind of running out of time out of anything that we planted,” said Huerkamp.

He planted his first set of cotton on May 17 and it seems to be doing well.

However, the seeds he planted more recently, on June 5, took a downfall when it flooded this past weekend.

He may have to replant some.

“Just everything we do, we only have a few days, so when we get a dry day, it’s more than daylight into dark. You’re running way past dark, trying to get things done,” said Huerkamp.

The United States Department of Agriculture reports 94% of cotton acres were planted in Mississippi by this time last year compared to the 65% that has been planted so far.

Aaron Litwiller is the General Manager f0r Bogue Chitto Gin in Noxubee County.

“We’re concerned for farmers. this is a difficult year for them to say the least. This is a difficult year,” said Litwiller.

Litwiller said production may be down as much as 50% this coming fall during harvest.

“It has far rippling effects in our community. There will be a lot less trucking, less payroll, less fuel bought, less parts purchased for the gin. All those things have a huge impact on our local economy when there is not enough cotton to bring to the gin,” said Litwiller.

Litwiller said they have a board for the gin that plans for years like this when cotton production is low.

His main concern is for the farmers because many couldn’t plant this season.

Cotton season usually lasts from April to early June.

