SFD responded to a structure fire Saturday morning

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Around 10:00 Saturday morning, the Starkville Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire at 107 Martin Luther King Drive.

When Firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.

Crews were able to enter the building and get the fire under control.

According to the Starkville Fire Department, one person was inside of the building, and they were able to escape with no injuries.

The building did suffer heavy smoke and fire damage.

No firefighters were injured while working at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

