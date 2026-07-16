SFD warns against boiling cleaners on stove

STARKVILLE, Miss., (WCBI) – A social media trend making the rounds involves boiling cleaning solvents on the stove.

But that has sparked another trend in Starkville, fires.

A practice that promises to provide a way to get the scent of a clean house is starting to make waves on TikTok.

But the Starkville Fire Department is warning against it.

Mark McCurdy, Fire Marshal for the SFD, says they’ve been seeing a trend of fires due to boiling cleaning supplies like Fabuloso or Pine Sol on the stove.

“We’ve actually experienced here in Starkville where we’ve had three or four different fires that have been a result of people doing this. So, we just wanted to caution the community and let everybody know that cleaning products obviously aren’t designed for boiling purposes. Anytime you use any type of product against what it’s designed to be used for, you can have a hazard associated.”

McCurdy says the chemicals in the solvents can produce an off-gassing that can create an irritant for breathing, and there are more effective products to use to get the clean smell that you are seeking.

“Such as, like you know, your Glade plug-ins or anything that’s actually designed, like a room kind of spray that you could. It is common as least from history in the past, that you would see people put water in a pot and put a cinnamon stick or an orange like the case you mentioned, to give that smell.”

And although it’s been made popular by TikTok, not everything on social media is a good idea, and this is one of those cases.

McCurdy stresses that cleaning solvents should never be boiled.

McCurdy says that cooking fires are among the most common house fires in America.

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