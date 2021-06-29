Sheriff Says H.B. 585 Has Led To More Repeat Offenders

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County sheriff says the recent arrest of a suspect in a string of burglaries is an example of problems law officers face in the wake of a prison reform law.

Investigators arrested 34-year-old DeWayne Ruth and 23-year-old David Timmons in connection with the burglaries of commercial buildings.

Both Ruth and Timmons are charged with burglaries in the county and also in Fulton. Sheriff Chris Dickinson says Timmons was recently convicted and sentenced for a sex crime involving a minor, but was released after a short stint in prison.

The sheriff says much of the problem goes back to House Bill 585, which was designed to reduce overcrowding in prisons.

“Victims of crime are not interested in political correctness, it’s very frustrating for law enforcement, I know it is for the court system, it’s a revolving door we find ourselves working with here,” Sheriff Dickinson said.

Bond for both Ruth and Timmons has been set at $75,000. Sheriff Dickinson says he expects more arrests to come from the investigation into the multi-county burglary ring.