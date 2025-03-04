Sheriff’s Department in search of a missing person in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for a missing man involved in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Derek Gray was reported missing by his family in July of 2024.

Gray is a white male about 5’4 with a medium stature.

Detective Jason Howell told WCBI that Gray and Tonya Morgan, his girlfriend at the time, got into an altercation.

Gray and Morgan allegedly left a drug treatment facility in Tennessee. They were living in his vehicle underneath a bridge near Luxapalila Creek. They had disrobed and were swimming in the creek after smoking methamphetamine. Gray attacked the woman and tied a rope around her wrists and neck, and began attempting to drown her. They struggled until Morgan was able to escape.

Howell said Morgan suspects the altercation happened two days before she found her way to a residence in the area to seek help.

When the Morgan eventually found help in the Steens community, she was completely nude with bruises to her body.

Gray has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.