A Shooting Leaves One Dead In Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting leaves one man dead in Shannon.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says the victim is Octavian Buchanan of Okolona.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says Buchanan was shot in the head, after several rounds were fired at a private venue.

Johnson says deputies were dispatched about 2 Saturday morning, to CDF Boulevard for a shooting.

The building has no sign out front, but inside there’s a sign that reads “Mystery Riders Motorcycle Club.”

Johnson says there was a large group of people there for a private event when the call came in, including private security.

Several calibers of ammunition were recovered at the scene.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

If you have any information call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.