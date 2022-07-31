Shoppers save a little money for school supplies during tax free holiday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippians found some relief on their bank accounts during the tax-free weekend.

Checkout lines were filled with families stocking up on clothing and school supplies–and other last-minute items.

If you were out shopping in the Magnolia State on Friday or Saturday, then you probably saved a good penny on your bill.

Thousands hit the store during Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday.

Mike Wells tells WCBI that with the shape of the economy, it was refreshing to pay less during check-out.

“I think it’s great with the gas prices being so high tax-free weekend is great with fewer taxes and saving 7% on a dollar is great for me,” said Wells.

Although some students have already started the school year, a few parents wait for Friday and Saturday to catch a great deal. said Wells.

“I don’t do school shopping every year until this day comes around because I’m always looking to save,” said Wells.

Becky Sherman, a mother of two, is new to the area.

She says it’s can be a challenge to foot-moving costs and buy items for your children.

“This year it actually helped a lot. New school, new supplies, saved a lot more money than normal and didn’t have to buy as much, higher grades, fewer supplies. It helped a lot,” said Sherman.

And she made sure to be one of the first in line to get into the stores.

Sherman says more supplies fly off the shelves quicker during the tax-free holiday.

“It’s kind of crazy it’s chaotic. a lot more people but yes saving money is a lot easier. When you can find supplies, now that it’s cheaper it will go a lot faster so it’s harder to find but you save a lot more money,” said Sherman.

Sales tax in Mississippi is 7%