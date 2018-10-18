Shots fired outside Tupelo store

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are looking for two cars involved in a Wednesday night argument which ended with shots being fired. The occupants of a blue Dodge Stratus and a white Chevy Tahoe were arguing in the parking lot of the North Gloster Wal-Mart when the Tahoe driver pulled a gun and fired at the small car. Both cars had fled the scene before police arrived around 9:15.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

