Showers and storms likely Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another day of unsettled weather is in store Friday before some slight changes for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Under a mostly cloudy sky, showers and storms remain likely at times through the day. Temperatures will range by afternoon, but should average out in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Passing showers remain possible with low temperatures dropping into the 60s.

WEEKEND: A couple slight changes! Saturday looks a bit drier than previously forecast, thanks to Friday’s system “using up” quite a bit of energy in the atmosphere. Still, isolated showers are possible as highs reach the low 80s. Isolated to scattered showers stick around Sunday, but the coverage does look less than during the work week.

NEXT WEEK: We’re still looking at a couple dry days to start the week before rain/storm chances return by Wed/Thu.