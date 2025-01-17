Showers going into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain is on the way for the end of the week and going into the weekend. After the rain clears, get ready to bundle up with MULTIPLE layers for several days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and still cold, though slightly “warmer” compared to the past few nights. Lows are falling into the low to middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Staying dry for most of the day. Clouds will begin building in by the afternoon, as temperatures climb into the lower 60s. Showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder are expected Friday evening and overnight into the weekend.

WEEKEND: The best chance of steadier rains will be in the earliest hours of Saturday morning. Isolated light showers could linger through the rest of the afternoon, before the surge of Arctic air arrives Saturday night. Sunday will bring the chill! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s Sunday afternoon with wind chills likely below freezing all day.

NEXT WEEK: The TRUE Arctic air arrives by Monday, where highs will struggle to get above freezing. We’re still watching Tuesday/Wednesday for a possible brush with winter weather, though there remains A LOT of uncertainty. Continued uncertainty exists with another quick system on Thursday as well, so stay tuned!