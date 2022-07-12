Showers & storms bring much-needed rain Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain is on the way! …and we need it.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Warm and muggy. Low near 74°. An isolated shower is possible near the Tennessee state line.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with mostly cloudy skies. High near 93°. An isolated is shower is possible near I-22 around lunch time, but the main show will come later in the afternoon. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will likely develop and move through the region. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Chance of rain: 70%. Woohoo! Here’s an idea of what the radar might look like at 3:00 PM:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High near 89°. A few lingering showers are possible. Chance of rain: 30%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Friday through Sunday looks fairly dry with a mix of sun and clouds each day and afternoon high temperatures reaching the low 90s. Rain chances start to increase by next Monday.

Have a great night!