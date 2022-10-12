Showers, storms, then sunny

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Trending temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80 continues the last half of the week. Rain showers and storms move in throughout the day today and tomorrow morning, clearing out afterwards.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures today maintain in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There is going to be heavy amounts of cloud coverage with rain showers expected. Rain chance is at 60%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Overnight low temperatures are only falling into the low to middle 60s because of the blanket of clouds that will continue. Rain showers have a chance of turning into storms, potentially even some being severe.

END OF THE WEEK: Sky conditions will clear out, bringing the sun back into the forecast. Temperatures continue in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight low temperatures drop into the upper 40s but will gradually warm up.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will head back into the middle 80s Saturday and then the middle 70s on Sunday. There is another chance of seeing light rain showers over the weekend.