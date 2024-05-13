Showers to start off the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The week begins with showers and storms throughout the day Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday night, rain is expected to move out. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild, but rain chances will return for the later part of the week.

MONDAY: Showers and storms will continue throughout the day. Rain will keep temperatures lower than average, with a high of 74. Around a quarter of an inch to half an inch of precipitation is expected for the day. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Rain and storms continue throughout the day, but the precipitation will move out by Tuesday night. The day will be very windy, with wind gusts up to 20-25 MPH. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s during the day, with an overnight low of 61.

WEDNESDAY: We will catch a break from rain chances for the day! It will be clear with some lingering clouds. High of 83 and overnight low of 59. Enjoy the break from rain while you can!

LATE WEEK: Rain chances will return for our Thursday evening. Highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Scattered showers will continue to be a possibility throughout the rest of the week and weekend.