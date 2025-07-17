Showers today, more rain Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A very hot day ahead before showers try to make it in from the south. Rain chances go up Friday through Sunday.

TODAY: Heat Advisory for most of the area, heat indexes will climb above 105. A band of showers will try to work it’s way into the area from the south, but will be very spotty. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Another very warm and muggy night, with some passing clouds, and lows in the mid 70s. Anyone miss crisp fall nights?

FRI/SAT: Similar, mainly cloudy days with peaks of sun and temps in the low 90s. Rain chances peak in the afternoons and a couple thunderstorms could occur. Rain totals through the weekend will be higher where ever any “bands” of rain can up, up to 2.5″ possible for places under a few storms. Broadly expect at least 0.5″.