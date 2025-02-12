SHS cheer returns home after making history in Orlando

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville High School and Junior High cheer teams are back home after making history at Nationals in Orlando.

This was Starkville High’s first trip in 25 years and Junior High’s first-ever appearance at the national competition.

Before leaving, the teams were celebrated with a pep rally and overwhelming support from the community, which helped raise over $30,000 for their trip.

Now, after giving it their all on the national stage, the cheerleaders returned home, proud of their hard work and community support.

