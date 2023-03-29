SHS plans to host pre-prom safety awareness event Thursday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You may hear sirens and see first responder vehicles and crews at Starkville High School Thursday, but it won’t be an actual emergency.

The school is hosting a pre-prom safety awareness event to help students understand the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

The event will include a mock traffic accident and a simulation with sirens, emergency vehicles, ambulances, and a helicopter.

It will take place on the south end of the SHS campus.

Again, the scene is a simulation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter