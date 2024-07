Shuqualak-Butler Water Association issues boil water notice

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Customers of the Shuqualak-Butler Water Association will need to boil their water for now.

The alert was issued because of a broken water line in the system.

Again, all customers who receive their water from the Shuqualak-Butler Water Association should boil their water until further notice.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X