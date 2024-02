Shuqualak-Butler Water District issues boil water notice

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – A break in the main line means some customers of the Shuqualak-Butler Water District will need to boil water.

This notice affects people who live on Shuqualak Road, Highway 21, and Durrah Hill Road.

The water district will let customers know when it is safe to stop boiling the water.

