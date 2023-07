Shuqualak man dies in Noxubee County crash on Highway 388

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Shuqualak man is killed in a Noxubee County crash.

Coroner RL Calhoun said 33-year-old Murico Lewis died at the scene of the accident on Highway 388 on Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Lewis’s SUV was eastbound when it ran off the highway and hit an embankment.

State troopers are still investigating the accident.

