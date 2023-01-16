Shuqualak mayor will serve on advisory committee for EPA

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A local mayor will serve on an advisory committee for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Shuqualak Mayor Velma Jenkins is one of 34 leaders around the country selected to serve on the Local Government Advisory Committee.

The group is made up of representatives from across the country. They were chosen from more than 80 candidates.

The committee works on initiatives focused on climate security, infrastructure development, environmental justice, and other issues.

