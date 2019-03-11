Sickle cell anemia patients react to breakthrough treatment

A cutting-edge clinical trial made a breakthrough in its effort to cure sickle cell anemia. The painful genetic disease affects about 100,000 Americans every year, mostly African Americans. On “60 Minutes,” Dr. Jon LaPook followed Jenelle Stephenson for more than a year as she underwent an innovative kind of gene therapy at the National Institutes of Health. The therapy uses HIV to treat patients, but the virus is weakened, so it cannot cause AIDS. LaPook, who watched his report Sunday night with four sickle cell anemia patients, and Stephenson join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the remarkable trial results.