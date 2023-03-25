Significant damage reported in Winona, Montgomery County areas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The first storm that brought significant damage to the area was first reported in Montgomery County.

Most of the damage centered along Highways 51 and 407 in Winona.

EMA Director Alan Pratt told WCBI one home was destroyed, while several others had major damage.

Trees and power lines were reported down across the town.

We also know there was also some damage along Highway 82, about two miles east of Winona.

Our radio partner, WONA, reported that Mayor Aaron Dees confirmed there were no injuries in town.

Clean-up and damage assessments will continue in debris clean-up Saturday.

