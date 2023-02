Siloam Water Association reports water restored, continue to boil

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An update tonight for customers of the Siloam Water Association in Una and Prairie.

The Una well is repaired and back in operation. You still need to take a few precautions though.

For the next 24 hours, customers need to boil all drinking and cooking water for at least one minute before using it.

