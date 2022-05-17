Silver Alert issued for Amory man, Charles Thomas Bailey

AMORY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Thomas Bailey of Amory, Monroe County, MS.

He is described as a black male five feet seven inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, May 16, 2022, at about 1:00 pm walking east in the 300 block of Stateline road west in Southaven, Desoto County.

Family members say Charles Thomas Bailey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Thomas Bailey, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.