Simone Biles' brother charged with triple murder

The brother of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is facing multiple murder charges in Cleveland, Ohio. Police say Tevin Biles-Thomas is under arrest for a shooting at a house party on New Year’s Eve that killed three people and wounded several others.

The fatal shooting happened just before midnight on December 31, after “an uninvited group” walked into a party at an Airbnb rental in Cleveland and “an altercation ensued,” according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

- Advertisement -

Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, died later at a hospital.

Trending News

CBS Cleveland affiliate WOIO reports Biles-Thomas is being held at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia. According to CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL, Biles-Thomas is on active duty in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Tevin Biles-Thomas Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Officials said Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, September 13, at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Biles-Thomas is the older brother of the 22-year-old Olympic champion. Both siblings were born in Columbus, Ohio, but grew up with different relatives, WOIO reports. Simone Biles, a four-time gold medalist, was adopted by her grandparents and raised in Houston, Texas.

She made history earlier this month at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, becoming the first woman to land a triple-double during floor exercise competition. She also won a record-tying sixth all-around title at the championships.

Simone Biles at the U.S. Gymnastic Championships on August 17, 2018 in Boston. Maddie Meyer / Getty