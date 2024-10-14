Single-vehicle crash claims the life of an Aliceville man

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Aliceville man.

The crash took place at around 9:28 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

61-year-old Ricky D. Rice was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Tundra that he was driving overturned and left the road.

Rice was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place on Franconia Road near Mount Calvary Road, around two miles south of Carrollton city limits, in Pickens County.

The Alabama Law Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

