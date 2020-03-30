Six charged in connection to deadly Prentiss County shooting

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Six people face charges in connection to a Prentiss County capital murder case.

Jesse Crabb, Truth Brown, Jacob Gurley and Timothy Holloway were all charged with capital murder.

Another suspect, Trakendric Young, was charged with capital murder last Friday. Young was taken into custody at a Motel 6 in Tupelo.

All five suspects are being held without bond.

Constance Hamlin was charged with accessory after the fact in the case.

Investigators alleged Hamlin took her son to Tupelo after the deadly shooting.

Hamlin’s bond is set at $100,000.

On March 27, deputies were called to a Highway 364 for a disturbance with weapons.

When they arrived, they found John Michael Berryman’s body.

Tupelo Police Department, Tupelo SWAT, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.