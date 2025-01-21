Six counties in MS awarded $135 million in federal grant money

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi will give more nearly $135 million in federal grant money to communities in six counties.

This Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding is going to towns impacted by disasters in 2023 and 2024, including Amory.

The ongoing disaster needs are in Hinds, Humphreys, Jackson, Monroe, Scott, and Sharkey Counties.

These funds can be used to replace damaged affordable housing, strengthen infrastructure, support economic revitalization, and create measures that would reduce the risk of damage from future disasters.

It was not released how much each community will receive.

