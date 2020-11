JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Six people died on Mississippi highways over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it wrote more than 5,900 tickets over the holiday.

115 people were arrested for DUI.

There were 246 accidents across the state investigated by state troopers.

Fatal crashes were reported in Marion, Hancock, Lauderdale, and Covington Counties.

MHP says there was heavy traffic on state highways and troopers anticipate more as we approach Christmas.