Six people are dead after a mass shooting in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – “When they first told me.” said Kimberly Moore, Relative of the victims. “I just could not believe it.”

“When they said it was my brother.” said Virsie Jennings, Relative of the victims. “I was really shocked about it; I could not believe that he got killed.”

Kimberly Moore and Glenn Virsie Jennings are still in shock after hearing the news about the death of their family members – and the identity of the suspect.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI, 24-year-old Daricka Moore shot and killed 67-year-old Glenn Moore, 55-year-old Willie Guines, 33-year-old Quinten Moore, at this home on David Hill Road. All three victims were related to the shooter.

Moore then allegedly stole a Ford F-150 that belonged to Quinten Moore.

It is believed that the shooter then traveled to Blake Road and forced his way into this home and attempted to sexually assault someone.

While there, Moore reportedly shot and killed a seven-year-old girl, who was also his second cousin.

“It is really a sad situation.” said Moore. “I really do not know the cause of this; we all need prayer at this time.”

The killing continued. Clay County investigators said Moore left in the stolen truck and drove to this home on Siloam Griffith Road.

Deputies found the stolen truck behind the home, signs of forced entry, and the bodies of Barry and Samuel Bradley.

“We all lift our hearts in prayer for the victim’s family.” said Eddie Scott, Clay County Sheriff. “Almost thirty years into this, this is one of the toughest ones we have had to work.”

The suspect had no prior history with law enforcement, and at this time, there is no clear motive behind the crime spree.

“Mental illness is something serious that we as a family should try and check on our people.” said Moore. We really do not know what happened, and it was just a family dispute, and we are asking for prayer.”

Moore is being charged with first degree murder. That charge is expected to be upgraded to capital murder. More charges are also likely.

“Gun violence is never the answer.” said Moore. “Anytime you feel like you are getting to that point, you take a minute to think about it and to pray. It is so easy to make one mistake, and then you have ruined the lives of people.”

