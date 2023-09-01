Skateboarders, fútbol players to lead Tupelo Christmas parade

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Skateboarders and female fútbol players will lead the upcoming Reed’s Christmas Parade in Tupelo.

Details for the 75th annual Reed’s Christmas Parade were announced. The parade will take place on December 8. Grand Marshals will be the Tupelo Fútbol Club Girls Teams and the CHANGE Skateboard Team.

The fútbolers had a record-breaking season, winning the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championship. They are the first Tupelo squad and two of only four teams from Mississippi to make it to the national tournament.

The CHANGE Skateboard Team won top honors in the Red Bull Terminal Takeover and will use the grand prize winnings to build a beginner skate park at Gumtree Park.

Jack Reed Junior said the annual Christmas parade is a highlight for people of all ages in the region.

“The best thing about it is it is the biggest family-oriented event in North Mississippi every year. That’s why our staff and family are so glad to support it. It’s grandparents, great grandparents, kids, Christmas is for kids, but we all feel like kids at Christmas,” said Reed.

Entries are being accepted for the Reed’s Christmas Parade. You can contact Downtown Tupelo Main Street, or go to www.tupelomainstreet.com

