Slight chance for rain, but sunshine is on the way!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A slight chance for rain to start off the weekend, but we will dry out towards the beginning of next week. There will be lots of sunshine on the way for your Memorial Day on Monday!

TODAY – Starting off your Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up as we head into the rest of your Friday with a high of 85 today. Skies remain partly cloudy for most of the day with a 20% chance of rain.

TONIGHT – The skies will clear out heading into the overnight hours leaving us with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures remain mild with an overnight low of 60 and a slight breeze.

TOMORROW – Not as much sunshine is expected for your Saturday. There is another 20% chance for rain to start off your weekend and leaving us with mostly cloudy skies ahead. Heading into the overnight hours temperatures still remain pretty mild with overnight lows sitting in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK – Looking ahead, we will dry out to start off next week with lots of sunshine and a 0% chance for rain on Memorial Day! Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures sitting in the mid 80s!