Slight Cooldown and Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances are sticking around into the start of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Ongoing rain and storms will continue into the late evening hours, with most of the activity leaving our area by the early morning hours. A couple of strong storms are possible, with gusty winds being the main concern with any strong activity. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s overnight.

MONDAY: More rain and storms are on the way Monday. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely from the late morning hours into the evening hours. When it is not raining, we’ll have mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper-80’s.

TUESDAY: Similar to Monday, with scattered showers and storms likely throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-80’s, making for much more comfortable conditions compared to last week.