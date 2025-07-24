Slight dip in highs before more heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another hot day, with heat advisories in place, and some isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures next week look HOT!

TODAY: Hot again, with highs a little cooler in the mid 90s. It won’t feel much better, as the heat index will still be above 100 degrees for most of the day. Scattered showers are possible especially south, but should be quick to leave.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Very warm and muggy, anyone else missing fall crisp nights? 61 days till fall.

FRIDAY: Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index above 100 likely. Rain chances look higher for some afternoon showers and storms, with more of us getting in on it. Shouldn’t be a washout, but periods of rain are likely.

NEXT WEEK: Right back into the upper 90s, heat alerts will likely be needed.