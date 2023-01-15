Slight warm up before more rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It was a cool but sunny Saturday. The temperatures are going to be gradually warming there way back up next week. Also next week, rain chances are going to be returning.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky conditions are going to be continuing through the evening and overnight hours. The low temperatures tonight are going to be falling below freezing, into the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: It is going to be another chilled and sunny day to enjoy the weekend plans. The temperatures are going to be a little bit warmer, heading towards the middle 50s. Sky conditions will be mostly clear for the majority of the day. By the evening, cloud coverage will beginning to move back in from the West ahead of the next system.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are going to be mild in the 60s to lower 70s for the first part of the week. Rain moves back in with isolated showers Monday, increasing to some stronger showers Monday night into Tuesday. There will be another round of showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday, with potential for severe weather. The WCBI Weather Team will keep our eye on that risk as we continue through the weekend and into next week. By Friday, temperatures are going to drop into the 50s. Throughout the week, overnight temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 30s to the middle 50s.