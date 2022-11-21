Slow warming this week, rain likely by Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds thicken up Monday as the weather stays chilly. A more noticeable warming trend settles in by mid-week.

MONDAY: Clouds will gradually increase through the day, keeping temperatures in the lower 50s for most.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will stick around through the night, and there could even be a few sprinkles or light sleet pellets fall after midnight. Limited moisture and above-freezing ground temperatures will prevent any issues.

MID-WEEK: Clouds decrease Tuesday, making for a more pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday looks like the best day to be outside and/or travel – expect a decent amount of sun with highs in the middle 60s.

THANKSGIVING: Rapid changes should occur through the day, going from a dry morning to a soggy afternoon & evening. Rain could be locally heavy at times Thursday night.

BLACK FRIDAY: While the bulk of the rain looks to be done by early Friday, forecast confidence remains quite low during this time. The general consensus is for a dry afternoon & evening with temperatures near 60 degrees.

WEEKEND: Rain is again possible Saturday, but lower than usual forecast confidence remains, so stay tuned for updates!