Slow warming trend this week, showers return Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: After a beautiful weekend, temperatures will slowly moderate this week ahead of rain chances Thursday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant again with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Expect a gradual warming trend with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a few more clouds by Wednesday, but conditions will remain dry.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible as a weakening front moves through the region. Highs will stay in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: With a near-zonal upper-air flow, said front will struggle to clear the region entirely. As a result, isolated rain chances could linger into this coming weekend. Temperatures will actually be slightly above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.