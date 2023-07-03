Small fireworks have big impact on safety during Fourth of July

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fireworks stands in north Mississippi have been busy in the lead-up to the Fourth of July.

But burn-related injuries also skyrocket around this time of year.

We all love watching fireworks in the night sky on holidays but they come with some significant risks.

Tina’s Fireworks has been helping people around Okolona light up the sky for over 30 years.

Jenni Hughes, the daughter of the store’s owners, said even the small fireworks can still have a big impact.

“Really great that nature has rained on us today so that really helps with the fires after igniting the fireworks. Even the smallest little fireworks can be very very dangerous. I get a lot of sparklers and Roman candles, little kids love those but they can be very very dangerous,” said Hughes.

Columbus Fire and Rescue recommended that you do not light a sparkler in your hand, rather light it in a bottle or safe container.

“Sparklers can burn anywhere from 1,800 to 3,000 degrees and a lot of times, kids drop them on the ground and if you’re barefoot or if you have sandals on, then you can have feet burns which can end up being a second-degree burn,” said Michael Walker, Fire and Life Educator for Columbus Fire and Rescue.

Walker said residents in the city of Columbus shouldn’t have safety concerns but lists some items to keep around just in case.

“In Columbus, it’s illegal to have fireworks but if you’re gonna shoot ’em off we need to make sure you have adult supervision there. We ask you to have a water hose out, a bucket of water. As soon as you fire off a firework, put that firework in a bucket of water so it’s totally extinguished, especially sparklers,” said Walker.

Even if you opt for a backyard boom instead of fireworks on the water, safety should be the top priority.

“If you can’t let the professionals do it, at least be safe. And watch your animals too because they do frighten animals and they can get hysterical with fireworks going off also,” said Walker.

Tina’s Fireworks will be open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until.

