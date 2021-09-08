Smart energy use pays off in a big way for a Noxubee County Company

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Smart energy use pays off in a big way for a Noxubee County Company.

Atmos Energy and Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey presented a check to Shuqualak Lumber Company.

Shuqualak Lumber participates in ATMOS’s Smart Choice program, which encourages customers to use energy-efficient products and technology.

That efficiency has paid off to the tune of just over 68,000 dollars.

“The rebate program helps provide custom-tailored solutions to energy efficiency activity, technologies, enhancements that can be utilized to create a more efficient operation, reduce the amount of expenditures on energy and natural gas, and create a more sustainable for the long term,” said Commissioner Brent Bailey.

Shuqualak Lumber has a staff of about 170 people and has been a fixture in Noxubee County for 50 years.