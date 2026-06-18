Smithsonian’s Museum to open newest exhibit containing a glimpse of Choctaw culture from MS

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBI) – Visitors to one of the most prestigious museums in the country will get a glimpse of Choctaw culture in Mississippi.

In honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. is opening its newest exhibit, “From These Lands: Sharing our Natural and Cultural Heritage”.

It features more than 600 specimens and cultural objects representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories.

Among the 10 objects representing Mississippi is a dress with an apron, made by Choctaw basket maker and farmer, Maggie Billie, in 1932.

The dress features diamond and half diamond patterns common to Choctaw design of the time.

If D.C. is in your travel plans, the exhibit begins today and runs through December 2029.

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