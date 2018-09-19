Snake shakes up Mississippi Waffle House

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) – A man wore a live snake around his neck inside a Waffle House in southwestern Mississippi.

Cellphone video shows that when a guard confronted him, the man removed the snake, stepped toward the officer and yelled, “Let’s do it!”

Onlookers scattered, and they did not smother their screams.

The Enterprise-Journal reports the confrontation happened early Saturday at in McComb. A local resident posted video to Facebook.

The officers escorted the man and the snake out of the restaurant. The newspaper reports it was not immediately clear whether any charges were filed.