Soak up the sun

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunshine on our shoulders through Thursday before rain and storms arrive Friday.



TODAY: Grab the sunglasses, the sunshine will be with us again today allowing highs to climb near 80. Overnight lows will be cool in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: As the surface high-pressure shifts east, southerly wind flow will increase the amount of moisture in the air. Conditions remain dry through Thursday and clear skies will keep us on the warming trend.



LATE-WEEK: Friday we’re tracking widespread rain and storms to arrive as a cold front moves in. With moisture in place, energy will be sufficient for strong to severe storms. We are continuing to monitor this system and will update the forecast as necessary. By the end of the weekend, high temperatures drop to the mid 60s with drier air at play.